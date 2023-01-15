Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.43.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

