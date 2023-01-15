Critical Contrast: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elme Communities and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00 Vornado Realty Trust 3 5 1 0 1.78

Profitability

Elme Communities presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Elme Communities.

This table compares Elme Communities and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80% Vornado Realty Trust 8.94% 3.01% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $169.15 million 9.53 $16.38 million ($0.39) -47.23 Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 2.81 $176.00 million $0.50 46.62

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Elme Communities pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 424.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Elme Communities on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

