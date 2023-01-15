CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,142.99

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,142.99 ($38.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,701.50 ($45.10). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,696 ($45.03), with a volume of 532,283 shares trading hands.

CRH Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,252.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,328.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,145.20.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.