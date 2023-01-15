Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

