Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and approximately $191.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $12.69 or 0.00061186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00079453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

