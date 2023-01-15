Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.53. 18,092,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,917,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

