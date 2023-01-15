Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 123,521 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.