Contrasting Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 1 7 2 0 2.10

Valuation and Earnings

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 231.82%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.52 -$91.15 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.97, meaning that its share price is 797% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Pagaya Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

