Contrasting BCE (NYSE:BCE) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCE and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.71 billion 2.27 $2.27 billion $2.43 19.20 KORE Group $248.22 million 0.48 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -2.42

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 3 3 0 2.50 KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCE and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $63.48, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.61%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than BCE.

Volatility and Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.14% 16.10% 4.63% KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13%

Summary

BCE beats KORE Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

