Conflux (CFX) Price Up 19.7% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Conflux has a market cap of $56.70 million and $5.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,770.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00418715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.00840994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00106308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00600143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00215465 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02651122 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,036,881.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

