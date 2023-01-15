CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($72.58) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ETR COP opened at €39.64 ($42.62) on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a one year high of €73.15 ($78.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.93.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

