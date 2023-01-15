Compound Price Hits $52.56 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $381.93 million and approximately $59.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $52.56 or 0.00252648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00102495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00060778 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.59502444 USD and is up 21.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $169,130,540.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

