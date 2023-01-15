Compound Dai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.34 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $557.79 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00431552 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.80 or 0.30481359 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00857732 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.