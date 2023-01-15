Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €62.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from €55.00 ($59.14) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($81.72) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($68.82) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($74.19) to €68.00 ($73.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

