Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $195.23 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and $1,166.50 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00018028 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00232691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Coinmetro Token is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65072684 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,040.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

