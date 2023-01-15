Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $55.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

COIN opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and have sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

