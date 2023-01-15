Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

PSF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

