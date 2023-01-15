Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $299.52 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.68.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

