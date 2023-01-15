Citigroup Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

