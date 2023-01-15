Citigroup Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

LEVI stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

