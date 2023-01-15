CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CIMC Enric Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:CIMEF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. CIMC Enric has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.24.
About CIMC Enric
