CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CIMC Enric Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:CIMEF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. CIMC Enric has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Get CIMC Enric alerts:

About CIMC Enric

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.

Receive News & Ratings for CIMC Enric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMC Enric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.