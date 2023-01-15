CIBC Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

