Chiliz Reaches Market Capitalization of $914.65 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $914.65 million and approximately $121.70 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00431882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,363.24 or 0.30504679 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00877809 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.