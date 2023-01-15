Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $122.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.