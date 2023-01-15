Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

