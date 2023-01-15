Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.73. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 27,416 shares trading hands.
Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.
Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
