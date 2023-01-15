Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.89 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $94.06 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

