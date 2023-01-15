Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $135.00 at UBS Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $173.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

