CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $81.94 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $81.94 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09769373 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,876,024.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

