CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $491.43 million, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.