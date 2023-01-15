CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $491.43 million, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01.
About CECO Environmental
