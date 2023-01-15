CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 50,348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,348 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.