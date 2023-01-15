CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,735 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,735 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 755,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,133,000 after purchasing an additional 113,468 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,868,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $400.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $467.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.29.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

