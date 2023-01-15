Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $258.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $258.58.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

