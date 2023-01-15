Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $356.97 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Casper has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $356.97 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00427047 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,326.57 or 0.30163146 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00904718 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,430,547,702 coins and its circulating supply is 10,668,249,609 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,429,370,766 with 10,667,151,163 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03325333 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $7,622,364.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

