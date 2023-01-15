carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.81

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $30.28. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 278 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on carsales.com in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
