Cardano Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 25% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and approximately $623.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.12 or 0.07364737 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00079222 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031458 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00060606 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010319 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024737 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,358,786,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,445,331 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
