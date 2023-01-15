Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.04 billion and approximately $359.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.30 or 0.07418275 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00080560 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031580 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010539 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024630 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,358,786,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,445,331 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
