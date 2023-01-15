Cardano (ADA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $374.54 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and approximately $374.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.85 or 0.07401187 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00079859 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031455 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00061282 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010574 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024750 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,358,786,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,445,331 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
