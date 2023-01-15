Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

