Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.89) to €19.10 ($20.54) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.03.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

