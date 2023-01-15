BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSRTF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

