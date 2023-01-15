Brokers Set Expectations for Victoria Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Victoria Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
