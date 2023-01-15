Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT at $155.57

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.57.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($186.02) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($172.04) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($193.55) to €183.00 ($196.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

WKCMF stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.10.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

