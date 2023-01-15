Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $39.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 200.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

