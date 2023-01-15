Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) PT at $7.42

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Price Performance

NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.22. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. Equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

