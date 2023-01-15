Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $22.00

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.2 %

DEI opened at $15.77 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

