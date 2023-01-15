Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $22.00

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.
Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.2 %
DEI opened at $15.77 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.