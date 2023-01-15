Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $65.00

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,982. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $11,464,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.