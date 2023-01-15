Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

