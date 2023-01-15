British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.30) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.48) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.95) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043 ($49.26).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.5 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,124 ($38.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £69.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,329.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,311.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,364.31. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,915 ($35.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.