Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.